Referendum in LPR to Be Held From September 23-27 - Luhansk

"The referendum on the entry of the Luhansk People's Republic into the Russian Federation as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation will be held from September 23 to 27, Denis Miroshnichenko, chairman of the People's Council of the LPR, said," the LPR government wrote on its Telegram channel.