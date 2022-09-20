UrduPoint.com

Referendum In LPR To Be Held From September 23-27 - Luhansk

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold the referendum on joining Russia from September 23 to 27, the council's chairman, Denis Miroshnichenko, said on Tuesday.

"The referendum on the entry of the Luhansk People's Republic into the Russian Federation as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation will be held from September 23 to 27, Denis Miroshnichenko, chairman of the People's Council of the LPR, said," the LPR government wrote on its Telegram channel.

