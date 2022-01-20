Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Scheduled for February 27

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has set a date for the referendum on amendments to the constitution on February 27, his press office said on Thursday.

"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on January 20 signed decree No.

14 'On the appointment of a republican referendum.' In accordance with the document, the republican referendum on the issue of introducing amendments and additions to the constitution of the Republic of Belarus is scheduled for February 27, 2022," the press office said.