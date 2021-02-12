UrduPoint.com
Referendum On Belarusian Constitution Could Be Held In January 2022 - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A referendum on amendments to the Belarusian constitution may be held in January 2022 alongside local elections, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"I am certain that we will have a new draft of the constitution by the end of the year and will adopt this crucial legal document at a referendum within the next 11-12 months.

We may tack it onto something, we have local elections, I think," Lukashenko said.

According to the schedule of the election commission, the next local elections are scheduled to be held no later than January 18, 2022.

