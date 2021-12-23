UrduPoint.com

Referendum On Belarusian Constitution To Be Held In Late February - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:14 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the referendum on amendments to the constitution will take place in late February

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the referendum on amendments to the constitution will take place in late February.

"The referendum will be held in the second half of February," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

