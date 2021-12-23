Referendum on Belarusian Constitution to be Held in Late February - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the referendum on amendments to the constitution will take place in late February

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the referendum on amendments to the constitution will take place in late February.

"The referendum will be held in the second half of February," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.