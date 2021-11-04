UrduPoint.com

Referendum On Constitution Of Belarus To Be Held In February - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:47 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that a referendum on the constitution of Belarus would take place in the country in February

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that a referendum on the constitution of Belarus would take place in the country in February.

"The fact that we are purposefully improving our internal social processes is evidenced by the fact that the constitutional reform was recently carried out in Russia and epic plans for restructuring and developing Russia were outlined.

The same applies for Belarus, we are going to conduct a constitutional reform. I guess, we will hold an appropriate referendum in February and adopt a new constitution," Lukashenko said during his speech at the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

