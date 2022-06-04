Referendum on Joining Russia Not On Current Agenda of Kherson Region - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) A referendum on joining Russia is currently not on the agenda of the Kherson region, which plans to focus on returning to normal life first, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

"Today, the priority for us is the stabilization of life in the Kherson region. Issues of paying pensions, social benefits, and launching the region's economy are being resolved. The referendum is not on the agenda today," Stremousov said.

He added that a referendum is possible after the situation in the region fully stabilizes.

On Tuesday, Stremousov told Sputnik that the Kherson region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia, and it is estimated that at least 60-70 percent of the local population will agree to become a part of Russia.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian military has already taken control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations was launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.