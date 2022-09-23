Referendum on Joining Russia Starts in DPR - Election Commission

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The referendum on joining Russia has begun throughout the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Vysotsky, the head of the DPR central election commission, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today at 08.00 Moscow time (05:00 GMT), the process of holding a referendum on the DPR joining Russia as a subject began. Voting takes place according to the previously established form throughout the territory of the DPR, controlled by the authorities of the republic," Vysotsky said.