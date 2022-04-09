UrduPoint.com

Referendum On South Ossetia's Accession To Russia May Be Prepared By May-June - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The preparation of a referendum on South Ossetia's accession to Russia may be completed in May or June, Yuri Vazagov, the head of the information and analytical directorate of South Ossetia's presidential administration, told Sputnik.

"Certain dates were tentatively named, probably in May-June. I think that the preparation will be possibly completed within these terms," Vazagov said.

Last week, the head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said that the country's strategic goal is to join Russia, and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future.

