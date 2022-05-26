Referendum to Join Russia Expedient After Reaching LPR, DPR Constitutional Borders - DPR

Holding a referendum on joining Russia is expedient only after reaching the constitutional borders of the Donetsk and the Luhansk people's republic (DPR and LPR), DPR leader Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Holding a referendum on joining Russia is expedient only after reaching the constitutional borders of the Donetsk and the Luhansk people's republic (DPR and LPR), DPR leader Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The results of such a referendum are quite obvious, they are quite understandable. But it will be expedient to implement them after we reach the constitutional borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. There is a time for everything," Pushilin said.