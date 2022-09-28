Referendums Complied With Principles of International Law - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, were held in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The referendums were held in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law," the statement says.

In this regard, the residents of Donbass and southern Ukraine exercised "their legitimate right to self-determination", referring to the UN Charter, the international human rights covenants of 1966, the Helsinki Final Act of the CSCE of 1975, as well as the conclusion of the UN International Court of Justice on Kosovo dated July 22, 2010.

"The results of the plebiscite speak for themselves: the residents of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia do not want to return to their former lives and have made a conscious and free choice in favor of Russia," the ministry said.