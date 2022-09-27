UrduPoint.com

Referendums In LPR, DPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions Held - Russian Civic Chamber

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Referendums in LPR, DPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions Held - Russian Civic Chamber

The Russian Civic Chamber stated that the referendums in the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions had been held successfully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Russian Civic Chamber stated that the referendums in the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions had been held successfully.

"I state that the referendums were held, they were held with full openness, publicity of the process in the presence of international observers, observers from territories, republics, and regions," Alena Bulgakova, deputy chair of the chamber's coordinating council for public control over voting, said at the opening of a single center collection of data on the results of voting in referendums on the issue of joining Russia.

The coordinating council monitored the voting process in the Moscow region, she said.

"It is important to emphasize that each participant could express his will," Bulgakova said.

The referendum on joining Russia started on September 23 in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The voting ended on September 27.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Chamber September From

Recent Stories

Congressmen Raise Issue of Chinese Firm Buying Far ..

Congressmen Raise Issue of Chinese Firm Buying Farmland Near US Military Base - ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Confers With Florida Officials as Category 3 ..

Biden Confers With Florida Officials as Category 3 Hurricane Ian Approaches - Wh ..

4 minutes ago
 Walk held to mark World Heart Day

Walk held to mark World Heart Day

4 minutes ago
 Rising trend of water level in country's reservoir ..

Rising trend of water level in country's reservoirs continues

22 minutes ago
 Minister ask for improving service structure of e ..

Minister ask for improving service structure of economists group

22 minutes ago
 Govt to test Dar's policies for reviving economy: ..

Govt to test Dar's policies for reviving economy: Rana Sanaullah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.