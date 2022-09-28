UrduPoint.com

Referendums In LPR, DPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions Held - Russian Civic Chamber

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Russian Civic Chamber stated that the referendums in the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions had been held successfully.

"I state that the referendums were held, they were held with full openness, publicity of the process in the presence of international observers, observers from territories, republics, and regions," Alena Bulgakova, deputy chair of the chamber's coordinating council for public control over voting, said at the opening of a single center collection of data on the results of voting in referendums on the issue of joining Russia.

The coordinating council monitored the voting process in the Moscow region, she said.

"It is important to emphasize that each participant could express his will," Bulgakova said.

The referendum on joining Russia started on September 23 in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The voting ended on September 27.

