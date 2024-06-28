Reformist Hopes For Breakthrough As Iran Votes
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Iranians cast their ballots Friday in a presidential election marked by a lone reformist's bid to break through against a divided conservative field.
Around 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election called after the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.
The snap election comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war and discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.
The leading contenders approved by the Guardian Council, which vets candidates, are conservative parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and the sole reformist, Masoud Pezeshkian.
The only other candidate is cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi after two ultraconservatives -- Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Raisi's former vice president Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- dropped out on the eve of the election.
Voting was underway at 58,640 polling stations across the country, mostly in schools and mosques.
"Election day is a day of joy and happiness for us Iranians," supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate political power in the Islamic republic, said as he voted shortly after the polls opened.
"We encourage our dear people to take the issue of voting seriously and participate."
At the last poll in 2021, turnout was just under 49 percent as voters opted to stay away after the Guardian Council disqualified many reformists and moderates.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From World
-
Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO32 seconds ago
-
Video game designers battle to depict climate impacts20 minutes ago
-
Argentina parliament approves President Milei's pro-business reform package21 minutes ago
-
Japan firm probing 76 more deaths in supplement scare31 minutes ago
-
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat over: USGS2 hours ago
-
Japan firm says probing 76 more deaths in supplement scare2 hours ago
-
Philippines, Japan to hold security talks next month2 hours ago
-
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban2 hours ago
-
New landmark Wanli in Beijing sub-city center to open next year2 hours ago
-
Global stocks mixed as markets await French vote, US debate2 hours ago
-
Wandering cows and blaring pop: voters turn out in rural Mongolia3 hours ago
-
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup3 hours ago