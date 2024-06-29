Reformist, Ultraconservative Lead Iran Presidential Vote
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Iran's sole reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili are leading in snap presidential elections, according to early results on Saturday from the Interior Ministry.
According to the latest count, Pezeshkian has won more than 8,300,000 votes and Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, has over 7,100,000.
Should the current trend continue, both candidates would head into a runoff set for July 5. The second round is required if no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, plus one.
Out of Iran's 13 previous presidential elections since the Islamic revolution in 1979, only one has led to runoffs in 2005.
The Interior Ministry reported that more than 19,000,000 ballots had been counted so far.
Coming third in the early results is the conservative parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with about 2,600,000 votes.
The fourth, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative cleric, had 158,314 votes.
Around 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the elections that were originally scheduled for 2025 but were brought forward by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.
The Guardian Council, which vets electoral candidates in the Islamic republic, had originally approved six contenders.
But a day ahead of the election, two candidates -- the ultraconservative mayor of Tehran Alireza Zakani and Raisi's vice president Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- dropped out of the race.
In the 2021 elections that brought Raisi to power, the Council disqualified many reformists and moderates, prompting many voters to shun the polls.
The turnout then was just under 49 percent -- the lowest in any presidential election in Iran.
Friday's vote took place amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran's nuclear programme and domestic discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on people to participate in the vote.
Opposition groups, especially in the diaspora, meanwhile called for a boycott, questioning the credibility of elections.
