UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms, Government Formation Needed To Unlock International Aid To Lebanon - Macron

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Reforms, Government Formation Needed to Unlock International Aid to Lebanon - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) It is necessary to implement reforms and rapidly form a government in Lebanon so that international economic and structural aid can be provided to the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint conference with UN chief Antonio Guterres on humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Wednesday.

"This second conference will allow us to complete the emergency response and bring a response for early recovery of Lebanon but will not replace the engagement of the Lebanese political forces and institutions to form as soon as possible the government and implement the road map for reforms, without which international economic and structural aid could not be set off," Macron said.

During the last visit to Beirut in early September, Macron proposed an initiative to help the country address the long-standing financial and economic crises if they comply with several requirements. The initiative was backed by all political forces. However, the parties in power had not reached any consensus on a new cabinet ” one of the preconditions ” following the resignation of the government led by Hassan Diab in August.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit Road Beirut Lebanon August September All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

2 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

59 minutes ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

53 minutes ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.