Reforms, Government Formation Needed to Unlock International Aid to Lebanon - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) It is necessary to implement reforms and rapidly form a government in Lebanon so that international economic and structural aid can be provided to the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint conference with UN chief Antonio Guterres on humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Wednesday.

"This second conference will allow us to complete the emergency response and bring a response for early recovery of Lebanon but will not replace the engagement of the Lebanese political forces and institutions to form as soon as possible the government and implement the road map for reforms, without which international economic and structural aid could not be set off," Macron said.

During the last visit to Beirut in early September, Macron proposed an initiative to help the country address the long-standing financial and economic crises if they comply with several requirements. The initiative was backed by all political forces. However, the parties in power had not reached any consensus on a new cabinet ” one of the preconditions ” following the resignation of the government led by Hassan Diab in August.