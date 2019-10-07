Reforms, opening-up bring changes to China, World: Jose Luis Centella

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :History has shown that China 's policy of reforms and opening-up has not just changed the country itself, but has influenced the whole world , said President of the Spanish Communist Party (PCE) Jose Luis Centella.

Forty years ago, very few people would have thought that China would become one of the world's major countries, the PCE leader said in an interview with Xinhua. "History has shown that the policy of reform and openness didn't just change China, but it has influenced the whole world," he added.

Referring to the technological innovation China is promoting, he said that for a nation which is open to the world, its science and technology have become the pillars and identity of the development model.

He said in a world that has been witnessing significant development in multi polarization, it is important to know what is happening in China, adding that China's trade volume with other countries in the past 40 years has increased significantly.

He also viewed China's proposals for peaceful coexistence as manifested in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative as the next phase of the policy of reforms and opening-up.

"The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence at the moment make more sense when it comes to considering relations with China in a world based on cooperation and bilateral relations," he said. "It is a win-win situation." He highlighted the importance of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the PCE in 2021.

"We are all looking forward to this centenary to show how socialism can produce wealth and help countries improve their lives," Centella said.