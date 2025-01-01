Reforms To Spur Stronger Economic Performance In 2025: Kenyan President Ruto
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Kenyan President William Ruto said Tuesday that reforms initiated by his government are expected to result in stronger economic performance, increased job opportunities for the youth and higher incomes for farmers and entrepreneurs.
Ruto, who delivered his end-of-year address in Kisii, western Kenya, on New Year's Eve, said the government has successfully laid a solid foundation to hasten the country's socioeconomic progress in 2025, urging Kenyans to embrace the New Year with faith, hope and determination to achieve greatness for Kenya.
"The progress we have made has set us firmly on a path of rapid and sustainable growth. As a result, we can anticipate stronger economic performance, more jobs for our youth, and higher incomes for farmers and entrepreneurs," Ruto said.
He said Kenya continues to outpace global trends, with gross domestic product growing 5.6 percent in 2023 and positioning the country among the world's fastest-growing economies. "We expect more investments will mature in 2025, leading to a considerable expansion of our manufacturing sector and an increase in exports."
Ruto lauded the Kenyan spirit that endured economic instability, climatic upheavals, and global inflationary pressures, noting despite these adversities, the nation continued to forge ahead, achieving notable progress in critical areas such as food security, healthcare, and education.
The president said reforms in basic and higher education would also bear fruit, providing new momentum and focus for the entire education sector.
The Kenyan shilling, which began the year on a low note, has strengthened significantly, rising from 165 shillings to the U.S. Dollar in February 2024 to 129 on Dec. 31, 2024.
Inflation, a key indicator of economic health, fell from 9.6 percent in September 2022 to 2.8 percent in November 2024, the lowest in nearly two decades. Foreign exchange reserves have surged by 2.4 billion U.S. Dollars to reach 9.5 billion dollars, providing five months of import cover and insulating the Kenyan economy from external shocks, noted the Kenyan leader.
Ruto outlined an ambitious roadmap to sustain and build on these achievements in 2025, noting that his priorities include strengthening manufacturing and export capabilities, bolstering food security and agricultural productivity, improving access to quality healthcare, and creating opportunities for youth through education and job creation.
He said the universal healthcare program, dubbed Taifa Care, will offer significant relief to households by reducing medical costs and delivering enhanced benefits through an efficient, inclusive, and high-quality public healthcare system.
He also assured Kenyans that subsidized fertilizer is already in stores, stressing that the goal is to ensure higher yields from every crop, guaranteeing greater rewards for farmers and food security for all Kenyans.
Recent Stories
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
More Stories From World
-
Over 100,000 hotel rooms available in Nepal: report4 minutes ago
-
Reforms to spur stronger economic performance in 2025: Kenyan President Ruto5 minutes ago
-
Russians call for 'peace' as they usher in New Year5 minutes ago
-
Unhappy New Year for Barca as club fails to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in squad5 minutes ago
-
China rings in 2025 with sports celebrations of tradition, health, and joy15 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike45 minutes ago
-
South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant55 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities1 hour ago
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar by 25 percent2 hours ago
-
Syria's new information minister promises free press2 hours ago
-
South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches first airlift of humanitarian aid to Syria2 hours ago