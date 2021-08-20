UrduPoint.com

Refugee Camp Near Madrid Can Accommodate 1,000 Afghans - Minister

Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) A camp tent set up for Afghan refugees on a military airfield in the city of Torrejon de Ardoz near Madrid has the capacity to take in 1,000 people, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday.

"Spain is a hub for the European Union. It means that those Afghans [who arrive here] cooperated not only with Spain but also with the EU external policy service and various EU institutions. Spain is an entry door," Albares said on 24 HorasTV channel , adding that his country will also receive about 50 Afghans who cooperated with EU institutions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel will soon visit the center, which Spain set up in a spate of four days.

Madrid is trying to help as many people in Afghanistan as possible, the minister added.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well. On Thursday, all Spanish citizens, except for diplomats and the embassy's security staff, were evacuated from Afghanistan.

