Refugee Outflow From Idlib Accelerates Over Matter of Days - UNHCR

(@FahadShabbir)

More people have been escaping Syria's Idlib in the last few days amid tensions between Ankara and Damascus, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR), told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) More people have been escaping Syria's Idlib in the last few days amid tensions between Ankara and Damascus, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR), told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

Last week, terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia) attacked Syrian government forces, who returned fire. The fighting created a new wave of civilians seeking refuge elsewhere in the province of Idlib or across the border. Turkey, which shares a border with Idlib, announced it was opening its borders with Europe � Greece and Bulgaria � to allow refugees through.

"What we know is that in Idlib province in the northern part, there are about 900,000 people displaced in the last few months, let's say, but in the last few days this has accelerated," Grandi said, adding that there were no new figures available yet.

In addition to the escalation on the ground, tensions have been mounting between Damascus and Ankara. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish troops, who were not supposed to be in the area, got caught in the Damascus' response fire on militants.