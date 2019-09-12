Refugee Team of 4 to 8 Athletes to Compete at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games - IPC Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An athletic team composed of four to eight refugees will compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) An athletic team composed of four to eight refugees will compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said in an interview.

"We will have around four to eight athletes, still we do not know which athletes and from what sports. We are exactly in the process of discussions with international federations on that," Parsons told the NHK broadcaster.

The IPC chief noted that the biggest challenge for the Paralympics was transport, as the games require a higher level of accessibility compared to the Olympics.

The first Refugee Olympic Team competed at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. It included two athletes � Syrian swimmer Ibrahim Al Hussein residing in Greece, competing in the S9 class, and Iranian discus thrower Shahrad Nasajpour, residing in the United States and competing in the F37 class.