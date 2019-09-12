UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refugee Team Of 4 To 8 Athletes To Compete At 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games - IPC Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:23 PM

Refugee Team of 4 to 8 Athletes to Compete at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games - IPC Chief

An athletic team composed of four to eight refugees will compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) An athletic team composed of four to eight refugees will compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said in an interview.

"We will have around four to eight athletes, still we do not know which athletes and from what sports. We are exactly in the process of discussions with international federations on that," Parsons told the NHK broadcaster.

The IPC chief noted that the biggest challenge for the Paralympics was transport, as the games require a higher level of accessibility compared to the Olympics.

The first Refugee Olympic Team competed at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. It included two athletes � Syrian swimmer Ibrahim Al Hussein residing in Greece, competing in the S9 class, and Iranian discus thrower Shahrad Nasajpour, residing in the United States and competing in the F37 class.

Related Topics

Sports Syria Rio De Janeiro Tokyo United States Greece 2016 Olympics From Refugee

Recent Stories

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Woman killed,two injured in road accident in Faisa ..

2 minutes ago

Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till Sep ..

2 minutes ago

Next Meeting of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Be H ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry receives credentials of Niger Amb ..

26 minutes ago

'I would be thrilled if Neymar came back,' says Ba ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.