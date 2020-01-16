Refugees Continue to Leave Idlib De-escalation Zone in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Civilians continue to leave the terrorist-held territory in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib in order to get to government-controlled areas, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Civilians continue to leave the territory controlled by armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone to areas, controlled by the Syrian government forces. Abu Adh Dhuhur checkpoint in the Idlib province, Al-Hadher in the Aleppo province and Hobait in the Hama province started to function on January 13, 2020, at 12:00 local time [10:00 GMT]," he said.

The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation called on the militants to stop provocations, engage in peaceful conflict resolution and not prevent refugees from leaving via checkpoints.