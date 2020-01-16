UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refugees Continue To Leave Idlib De-escalation Zone In Syria - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Refugees Continue to Leave Idlib De-escalation Zone in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Civilians continue to leave the terrorist-held territory in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib in order to get to government-controlled areas, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Civilians continue to leave the territory controlled by armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone to areas, controlled by the Syrian government forces. Abu Adh Dhuhur checkpoint in the Idlib province, Al-Hadher in the Aleppo province and Hobait in the Hama province started to function on January 13, 2020, at 12:00 local time [10:00 GMT]," he said.

The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation called on the militants to stop provocations, engage in peaceful conflict resolution and not prevent refugees from leaving via checkpoints.

Related Topics

Resolution Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo January 2020 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

1 hour ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.