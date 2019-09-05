(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Refugee crisis and U.S. President Donald Trump 's policies are the biggest fears of Germans, according to a recent survey published on Thursday.

56% of those surveyed by the insurance company R+V Versicherung said they were mostly worried that the refugee crisis will overwhelm the state.

Possible tensions with immigrants has become the second-biggest fear of Germans, according to the survey.

55% of respondents said they were worried that the world would become a more dangerous place due to Trump's policies. Fear of terrorism has fallen 44% this year, down from 59% in 2018, and 71% in 2017.