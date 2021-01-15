UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refugees Fleeing C. Africa Double In A Week To 60,000: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

Refugees fleeing C. Africa double in a week to 60,000: UN

The number of refugees fleeing violence following last month's contested presidential election in the Central African Republic has doubled in a week to 60,000, the United Nations said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of refugees fleeing violence following last month's contested presidential election in the Central African Republic has doubled in a week to 60,000, the United Nations said Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for the immediate end to all violence in the car as nearly 60,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries since December, a two-fold rise in just one week," a spokesman told reporters in Geneva.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Car Geneva Central African Republic December All Refugee

Recent Stories

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

53 seconds ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

4 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

12 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

46 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

14 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.