Refugees fleeing C. Africa double in a week to 60,000: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of refugees fleeing violence following last month's contested presidential election in the Central African Republic has doubled in a week to 60,000, the United Nations said Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for the immediate end to all violence in the car as nearly 60,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries since December, a two-fold rise in just one week," a spokesman told reporters in Geneva.