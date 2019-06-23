UrduPoint.com
Refugees In Syria's Idlib Received Over 2 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid From Russia -Military

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 08:40 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Refugees from Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone received more than 2 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian Reconciliation Center, Maxim Dzhembalayev, the representative of the center, told reporters.

"A decision to provide humanitarian assistance was made.

More than 2 tonnes of food were delivered," Dzhembalayev said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

