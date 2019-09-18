UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refugees To Leave Syrian Rukban Camp In 30 Days - Russian Center For Syrian Reconciliation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Refugees to Leave Syrian Rukban Camp in 30 Days - Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation

Refugees will leave Syria's Rukban camp in a 30-day operation, Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Refugees will leave Syria's Rukban camp in a 30-day operation, Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said Wednesday.

"The operational plan of the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent envisages extracting the remaining inhabitants in groups of 3,000-3,5000 people within 30 days since the beginning of operation," Bakin said at an extraordinary meeting of Russian and Syrian agencies handling the resettlement of the camp.

The resettlement is scheduled to begin on September 27, Col.

Leonid Antonik, the representative of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation, said.

At the same time, the operation is at risk due to the US actions, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Center for State Defense Control, said.

"The provocations by the US-controlled militants are putting at risk the operation on the evacuation of Rukban inhabitants. And a significant part of the humanitarian aid is at the hands of h bandits," he said.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Syria Russia Same September Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

France to give iodine to more people living close ..

2 minutes ago

One dead, 7 missing after boat capsizes off northe ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese prefab factory joins PM's Naya Pakistan pr ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Au ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's foreign currency deposit grows on strong ..

7 minutes ago

Physiotherapists seek formation of regulatory coun ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.