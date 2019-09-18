Refugees to Leave Syrian Rukban Camp in 30 Days - Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Refugees will leave Syria's Rukban camp in a 30-day operation, Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said Wednesday.

"The operational plan of the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent envisages extracting the remaining inhabitants in groups of 3,000-3,5000 people within 30 days since the beginning of operation," Bakin said at an extraordinary meeting of Russian and Syrian agencies handling the resettlement of the camp.

The resettlement is scheduled to begin on September 27, Col.

Leonid Antonik, the representative of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation, said.

At the same time, the operation is at risk due to the US actions, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Center for State Defense Control, said.

"The provocations by the US-controlled militants are putting at risk the operation on the evacuation of Rukban inhabitants. And a significant part of the humanitarian aid is at the hands of h bandits," he said.