Refugees Unable to Get Shots in Destination Countries Due to Vaccine Shortages - UNHCR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) One of the major problems refugees face during the COVID-19 pandemic is that the countries of destination are often poorer nations and do not have enough vaccines for them, even when these refugees are not excluded from vaccination programs, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Sputnik.

"The problem is that refugees, displaced people, 80 - 90% maybe live in countries that are usually poor countries. These are countries that have not received enough vaccines. And this is the other big concern. These refugees are not excluded but there are not enough vaccines in that country," he said while speaking of the reasons why the refugees are severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

When asked about the most affected groups, Grandi replied that it is hard to say, yet those living in big cities are under threat due to clusters of COVID-19.

"But maybe more refugees in cities, in urban centers [are mostly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic] because this is where the pandemic has been very hard and also the consequences have been most severe. Cities in Africa, Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran, Venezuelans in Latin America. These are among the groups that have suffered the most," he said.

According to Grandi, one of the major reasons refugees and displaced people have been affected during the pandemic is that they are people "on the move, running sometimes away from danger.

"

"And of course, you know very well that the pandemic world ... is a world that does not like movement. No travel, borders closed. So, this has been very complicated especially for refugees," he said.

Another reason is that refugees and those displaced are very dependent on very short-term employment or fragile income, he said.

"And when you have lockdowns, this is the type of economy that is most affected, often disappears, altogether. We have seen among refugee communities, displaced communities around the world the big rise in poverty and vulnerability. These are really the main issues," he noted.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR's job is to ensure that refugees are included in vaccinations and to help governments, Grandi said.

"In many countries, refugees are in very remote areas. We have governments reach those areas but we also work with governments to provide protective equipment, testing capacity, isolation facilities," he said.

He noted that the UN is also continuing its cash and voucher programs to help the most vulnerable refugees adapt to life in new communities.