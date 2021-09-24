Refusal of 8 Countries to Ratify CTBT Does Not Contribute to Nuclear Disarmament - Kremlin

The refusal by eight countries to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) does not contribute to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, the Kremlin said on Thursday

"To date, the document has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170 of them, however, unfortunately, it has not entered into force. The position of eight states from among those whose ratification is mandatory is preventing it from becoming a full-fledged international legal instrument. Such a situation does not contribute to the cause of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament," the statement says.

Russia expects that the countries on which the CTBT depends will show political will and ensure the conditions for its entry into force in the coming years.

"Twenty-five years ago, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) was opened for signing. The development of this historic document aimed at cardinal strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime has confirmed that even the most complex issues of global security can and should be resolved through negotiations," the Kremlin noted.

Russia ratified the treaty in 2000 and since then has been strictly observing its provisions, actively participating in the work of the preparatory commission of the CTBT Organization, it added.