UrduPoint.com

Refusal Of 8 Countries To Ratify CTBT Does Not Contribute To Nuclear Disarmament - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:51 AM

Refusal of 8 Countries to Ratify CTBT Does Not Contribute to Nuclear Disarmament - Kremlin

The refusal by eight countries to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) does not contribute to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The refusal by eight countries to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) does not contribute to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"To date, the document has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170 of them, however, unfortunately, it has not entered into force. The position of eight states from among those whose ratification is mandatory is preventing it from becoming a full-fledged international legal instrument. Such a situation does not contribute to the cause of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament," the statement says.

Russia expects that the countries on which the CTBT depends will show political will and ensure the conditions for its entry into force in the coming years.

"Twenty-five years ago, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) was opened for signing. The development of this historic document aimed at cardinal strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime has confirmed that even the most complex issues of global security can and should be resolved through negotiations," the Kremlin noted.

Russia ratified the treaty in 2000 and since then has been strictly observing its provisions, actively participating in the work of the preparatory commission of the CTBT Organization, it added.

Related Topics

Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.