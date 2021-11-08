UrduPoint.com

Regeneron Says Covid Antibody Treatment Protects For At Least 8 Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday.

The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment.

The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin.

During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.

6 percent.

Importantly, there were zero hospitalized cases in the treatment group and six in the placebo group.

"A single dose of REGEN-COV provided long-term protection against COVID-19, including times of particularly high risk from household exposure, and in the longer-term during ongoing broader exposure," said George Yancopoulos, the company's president and chief scientific officer.

REGEN-COV is currently authorized in the United States as a post-exposure prophylaxis in high-risk individuals, and is pending full approval.

Related Topics

Company George United States From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

16 minutes ago
 Most countries 'failed' on climate Paris pledges: ..

Most countries 'failed' on climate Paris pledges: Obama

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Zhob Division directs for timely comp ..

Commissioner Zhob Division directs for timely completion of development projects ..

3 minutes ago
 111 NADRA centers operating across Balochistan: NA ..

111 NADRA centers operating across Balochistan: NA told

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority discards carbonated beverage ..

Punjab Food Authority discards carbonated beverages

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt challenges Peshawar High Court verdict on ..

KP Govt challenges Peshawar High Court verdict on LBs polls in Supreme Court

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.