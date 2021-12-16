UrduPoint.com

Regeneron Says Its Antibody Cocktail Has 'Diminished Potency' Against Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:52 PM

Regeneron Says Its Antibody Cocktail Has 'Diminished Potency' Against Omicron

US biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that its antibody cocktail has weaker efficacy against the Omicron variant than against Delta

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that its antibody cocktail has weaker efficacy against the Omicron variant than against Delta.

According to Regeneron, many of "next generation" monocular antibodies from its collection are active against both variants.

"While Regeneron's currently authorized REGEN-COV antibodies have diminished potency against Omicron, they are active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the US," the statement said.

Pending regulatory discussions, the company expects to enter the clinic in the first quarter of 2022.

In November, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that a single dose of REGEN-COV is capable of reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 for up to eight months.

Related Topics

Company November From

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Russia rejects calls for domestic violence overhau ..

Russia rejects calls for domestic violence overhaul

1 minute ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Tunisia's Ghannouchi rejects extension of parliame ..

Tunisia's Ghannouchi rejects extension of parliament freeze

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.