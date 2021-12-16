Regeneron Says Its Antibody Cocktail Has 'Diminished Potency' Against Omicron

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that its antibody cocktail has weaker efficacy against the Omicron variant than against Delta.

According to Regeneron, many of "next generation" monocular antibodies from its collection are active against both variants.

"While Regeneron's currently authorized REGEN-COV antibodies have diminished potency against Omicron, they are active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the US," the statement said.

Pending regulatory discussions, the company expects to enter the clinic in the first quarter of 2022.

In November, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that a single dose of REGEN-COV is capable of reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 for up to eight months.