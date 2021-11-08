Regeneron Says Its Antibody Cocktail Protects Against COVID-19 for Up to 8 Months

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a US biotechnology company, announced on Monday that a single dose of its antibody cocktail dubbed REGEN-COV is capable of reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 for up to eight months

"Single dose of REGEN-COV (1,200 mg subcutaneous) reduced the risk of COVID-19 by 81.6% during the pre-specified follow-up period (months 2-8), maintaining the 81.4% risk reduction previously reported during month 1. During the 8-month assessment period there were 0 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the REGEN-COV group and 6 in the placebo group," the company said in a statement.

The data shows that a single dose of REGEN-COV can protect people from the virus for many months after administration, Myron Cohen, who is leading the monoclonal antibody efforts for the National Institutes of Health-sponsored COVID Prevention Network, said.

"These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," he said.

According to George Yancopoulos, the president and chief scientific officer at Regeneron, the drug can be especailly important for many immunocompromised people.

"With infections still occurring despite widespread vaccination, the immunocompromised face an ongoing risk of encountering the virus during their daily lives. We intend to rapidly share these additional data with regulatory authorities to help those in most need of protection from COVID-19," he explained.

In July, the food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Regeneron antibody therapy as a preventive treatment in high-risk individuals.