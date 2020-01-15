UrduPoint.com
Regime Air Raids Kill 9 Civilians Despite Idlib Truce: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Regime air strikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed nine civilians on Wednesday, hitting a vegetable market despite a fresh Russian-backed truce, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Regime air strikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed nine civilians on Wednesday, hitting a vegetable market despite a fresh Russian-backed truce, a war monitor said.

At least 20 other civilians were wounded in the raids that struck a bustling area of Idlib city, capital of the rebel-held province of the same name, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

