Regime Air Raids Kill 9 Civilians Despite Idlib Truce: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Regime air raids kill 9 civilians despite Idlib truce: monitor

Regime air strikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed at least nine civilians Wednesday, striking bustling areas of Idlib city despite a fresh Russian-sponsored truce, a war monitor said

Idlib, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Regime air strikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed at least nine civilians Wednesday, striking bustling areas of Idlib city despite a fresh Russian-sponsored truce, a war monitor said.

At least 20 other civilians were wounded in the raids that hit a vegetable market and repair shops in Idlib, capital of the militant-held province of the same name, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitoring group said the death toll was likely to rise because many of the injured were in serious condition.

The bombardment charred several vehicles in the industrial zone, leaving torched corpses of motorists trapped inside, an AFP correspondent said.

