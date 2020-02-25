UrduPoint.com
Regime Bombing Kills 19 Civilians In NW Syria: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:42 PM

Regime bombing kills 19 civilians in NW Syria: monitor

Regime air strikes and artillery fire in northwestern Syria, including on schools in the city of Idlib, killed 19 civilians on Tuesday, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Regime air strikes and artillery fire in northwestern Syria, including on schools in the city of Idlib, killed 19 civilians on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said eight children were among those killed in the raids on Idlib city and the towns of Binnish and Maarat Misrin.

