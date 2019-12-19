UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regime Change In Iran Must Come From Within, US Can Not Interfere - Senior Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

The United States is supportive of a regime change in Iran, but such change must be brought about by the Iranian people and not by Washington, US Assistant Secretary of State Robert Destro said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States is supportive of a regime change in Iran, but such change must be brought about by the Iranian people and not by Washington, US Assistant Secretary of State Robert Destro said on Thursday.

"Regime change in Iran has to come from within Iran," Destro said during a panel discussion of human rights in Iran at the State Department. "It's not for us here in the United States to change the Iranian regime. It's for Iranian people to change the Iranian regime.

We can be supportive, but we can't interfere."

Iran has been experiencing wide-spread protests since November that began over increases in fuel prices. Some of the rallies were peaceful while others turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for training and financially supporting the protesters.

