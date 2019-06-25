UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regiments To Start Receiving S-500 Systems In Coming Years - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

Regiments to Start Receiving S-500 Systems in Coming Years - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

The S-500 air defense missile system will be received by the Armed Forces in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The S-500 air defense missile system will be received by the Armed Forces in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.

"Successful preliminary tests allowed the Russian Defense Ministry to make the decision to shorten the period of the start of serial supplies to the troops of this air defense missile system.

As a result, air defense missile regiments will start receiving S-500 systems already in the coming years," Borisov told reporters at the Army 2019 forum.

"Currently, stage-by-stage tests of various elements of the S-500 systems are being conducted with launches of new missiles that have no analogues in the world," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Russia 2019

Recent Stories

PCB announces departure of Shafiq Ahmed

8 minutes ago

PCB announces enhanced central contracts for women ..

10 minutes ago

Secretary General receives Ambassador of Argentina ..

10 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates free mobile health unit

14 seconds ago

England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

16 seconds ago

India urged to take Pak Prime Minister's dialogue ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.