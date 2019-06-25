Regiments to Start Receiving S-500 Systems in Coming Years - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

The S-500 air defense missile system will be received by the Armed Forces in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The S-500 air defense missile system will be received by the Armed Forces in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.

"Successful preliminary tests allowed the Russian Defense Ministry to make the decision to shorten the period of the start of serial supplies to the troops of this air defense missile system.

As a result, air defense missile regiments will start receiving S-500 systems already in the coming years," Borisov told reporters at the Army 2019 forum.

"Currently, stage-by-stage tests of various elements of the S-500 systems are being conducted with launches of new missiles that have no analogues in the world," he said.