Regional Authorities Confirm 1 Death In Fire At Hospital In Russia's Yaroslavl

8 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:00 AM

Regional Authorities Confirm 1 Death in Fire at Hospital in Russia's Yaroslavl

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The government of Russia's Yaroslavl Region has confirmed the death of one patient in the city hospital that caught fire, but stressed that the fatality was not caused by the blaze.

On late Friday, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik that three people had died in the blaze at the city clinical hospital as a lung ventilator, to which a patient with coronavirus was connected, caught fire.

Over 70 people were evacuated from the hospital after the incident, according to the spokesperson.

"Seven people have been evacuated. one person has died, causes of the death are not linked to the fire," the regional government said in a statement.

The authorities noted that the fire had been tackled, adding that the oxygen supply systems had not been affected by the accident.

