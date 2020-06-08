UrduPoint.com
Regional Authorities Ease Lockdown In Coronavirus-Hit Slum Near Buenos Aires

Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The regional authorities of the Buenos Aires province in Argentina have lifted some restrictions in the overcrowded Villa Azul slum near the capital, which was under full lockdown, Governor Axel Kicillof said on Monday.

The authorities imposed strict restrictions on one of the poorest areas of the capital province in late May amid a surge in COVID-19 cases ” police checkpoints were set up and residents were not permitted to enter or leave the area. The authorities have supplied people living in the slum with food and hygiene products during the lockdown.

"Starting from today, Villa Asul is entering a new phase. I want to thank the residents who went into voluntary isolation, and this epidemiological situation improved," Kicillof tweeted.

Now, essential workers can leave the area, where 344 residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Only people who show COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay home.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Kreplak, deputy health minister of the Buenos Aires city, said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the capital and its suburbs will not get better until September, according to different hypotheses. Kreplak also said that the city has yet to reach the COVID-19 peak.

Argentina has so far registered more than 22,000 cases and 648 virus-related deaths. More than half ” 13,263 ” of the cases have been registered in the capital.

