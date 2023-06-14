UrduPoint.com

Regional Cooperation Should Take Center Stage After Arctic Council Shut Russia Out - NGO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Cooperation between the eight Arctic nations should continue at the regional level, between non-state actors, after the Arctic Council put ties with Russia on hold in 2022 over the Ukrainian conflict, Paul Fuhs, a goodwill ambassador of The Northern Forum non-profit, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"It is very unfortunate that the Arctic Council has chosen sanctions and the Council's full-fledged cooperation was suspended. Not much can be done within the international framework. The Arctic cooperation should be carried on. We should continue our people-to-people contacts, cooperate on the regional level," he said.

Fuhs, a former Alaska commissioner of commerce and international trade, represented The Northern Forum at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia. The forum has observer status in the Arctic Council and bills itself as the only nonprofit advocating interregional cooperation in that role.

Fuhs said he was the only American national to speak at SPIEF. He told Sputnik that the US government had tried to discourage him from coming to Russia, where he has meetings planned on Russia's Northern Sea Route initiative.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum began on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

