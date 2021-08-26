Regional Countries Engaged in Efforts to Play Role in Keeping Kabul Airport Open - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Regional countries are engaged in efforts to play a role in keeping the Kabul airport open, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"There are active efforts underway on the part of regional countries to see whether they can play a role to keep [Kabul] airport open or reopen it if it closes for some time and that is happening very actively right now," Blinken said during a briefing.