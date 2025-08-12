Regional Director OGDCL Hyderabad Visits NDF Rehabilitation Center in Qasimabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A delegation from Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), led by Regional Director Mr. Imam Ali Abbasi, visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

During the visit, Mr. Haji Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, briefed the delegation about the center’s free rehabilitation services for children with intellectual disabilities. These services are being provided in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, with the support of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh.

Mr. Abbasi appreciated NDF’s noble cause and acknowledged the continued support extended by the Government of Sindh.

He assured OGDCL’s possible assistance for the well-being and empowerment of children with disabilities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He also emphasized the need to expand such initiatives to remote areas of Sindh.

Mr. Lashari expressed gratitude to the OGDCL officials for their encouragement and commitment to improving the lives of children with intellectual disabilities. During the visit Mr. Barkat Ali Sohoo Deputy Director OGDCL Hyderabad, Mr. Tariq Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF, Ms. Rida Fatima Sahito Manager Rehab NDF, Mr. Taj Rashdi Project Manager NDF was also present.

