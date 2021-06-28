Regional Elections in France Marked By Low Turnout, Failure of Le Pen, Macron Parties

The week-long regional elections in France were marked by extremely low voter turnout and the failure of both the presidential LREM party and its challenger, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), to gain control over any of the regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The week-long regional elections in France were marked by extremely low voter turnout and the failure of both the presidential LREM party and its challenger, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), to gain control over any of the regions.

According to French media, there was no surprise in the June 20-27 elections, which saw moderate right and left parties maintain the status quo in 12 regions.

Right-wing parties kept control over seven regions. In particular, Valerie Pecresse was reelected with 45.92% of the vote as the head of the capital's Ile-de-France region. She came a little ahead of ecologist Julien Bayou, who gained 33.68%. They were followed by RN's Jordan Bardella with 10.79%, and LREM's Laurent Saint-Martin with 9.62%.

Another politician on the right of political spectrum, Xavier Bertrand, a former minister under ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, retained his post as head of council in the northern Hauts-de-France region, having garnered some 52% of the vote.

Laurent Wauquiez of The Republicans won with more than 55% of the vote in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region in central France.

In the southeastern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, the main struggle unfolded between RN's Thierry Mariani, who obtained 42.7%, and Republican candidate Renaud Muselier, who won with 57.3% of the vote.

Candidates from the moderate right also took control of three other regions, including Normandy, Pays de la Loire, and Grand Est.

For their part, left-wing parties retained five other regions of France, including Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, Nouvelle Aquitaine, Bretagne, Centre-Val-de-Loire, and Occitanie.

Corsica saw the nationalists, predictably, gain victory by a majority.

Thus, neither Le Pen's National Rally nor President Emmanuel Macron's LREM parties gained control over any of the French regions as the presidential election, scheduled for spring 2022, is approaching.

French media attributed such results to the low turnout. Namely, the first round of elections saw around 33% of eligible voters come to the polls, while the turnout in the run-off totaled 35%, according to preliminary figures.