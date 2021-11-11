UrduPoint.com

Regional Forces In Eastern Ethiopia Vow To Defend Capital From Tigray Rebels

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:45 PM

Regional Forces in Eastern Ethiopia Vow to Defend Capital From Tigray Rebels

The special forces of the eastern Ethiopian region of Somali are ready to defend Addis Ababa in the event of a rebel offensive from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Somali State president Mustafa Omer said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The special forces of the eastern Ethiopian region of Somali are ready to defend Addis Ababa in the event of a rebel offensive from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Somali State president Mustafa Omer said on Thursday.

"If you hear that TPLF has taken over Addis Ababa, you will also hear those Somali special forces (liyuu) will be fighting against TPLF in Addis Ababa. We will protect our region and people at all costs," Omer said, as cited by GoobjoogNews.

The president also said that he would summon these forces to protect the region.

In recent months, the Somali region has carried out a mobilization to help Federal troops in the fight against the rebels, the media added.

On November 2, the Ethiopian Parliament approved a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from TPLF rebels.

The TPLF prevailed in Ethiopian politics for 30 years until 2018. The fighting began in November 2020, when TPLF forces captured military bases in Tigray. The conflict left 400,000 people starving and displaced. Dozens of civilians were killed in border clashes with the neighboring Afar region.

