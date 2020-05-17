Regional Governor Among Victims of Bombing in Northeastern Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) At least four people were killed on Sunday in a bombing in Somalia's northeastern autonomous region of Puntland, including the governor of the Mudug administrative region, the Garowe Online website reported.

The bombing took place in the town of Galkayo. The suicide attacker used an auto-rickshaw rigged with explosives that detonated near a vehicle of the Mudug governor, Ahmed Muse Nur, killing him and his three aides, an eyewitness told the outlet.

Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen, a radical Islamist movement affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia), has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

According to the news outlet, this is the second attack against high-ranking officials in Puntland. In March, the governor of the Nugaal region died in a hospital from wounds sustained in an attack by militants.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by activities of the militants who attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.