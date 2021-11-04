UrduPoint.com

Regional Health Dept. Warns Against Complacency As COVID-19 Cases In Americas Drop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Nations in the Americans need to keep pushing COVID-19 vaccinations until everyone in the region is inoculated against the disease, despite a drop in infections for the past eight weeks, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"Progress in our region is not a reason to become complacent or discontinue the public health measures that help keep us safe," PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa told reporters during a weekly press conference. "It is critical for all of us to stay the course until everyone is vaccinated and protected from the virus."

In the last week, countries reported more than 745,000 new cases and just over 18,000 deaths, despite a drop in infections for the previous eight weeks. The United States, Canada and Mexico all reported drops in cases and deaths and there have been similar declines across most countries in Central and South America, a PAHO press release summarizing the event said.

At least 32 countries in the region have reached the World Health Organization (WHO) target of 40 percent vaccination coverage by the end of 2021 and several more are on track, the release said.

However, many continue to face delays, and coverage in Haiti, Nicaragua, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Guatemala remains below 20 percent, the release added.

To address inequity, allocations of vaccines from the global distribution organization COVAX are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks. COVAX has already delivered 64.3 million doses to the region, according to the release.

