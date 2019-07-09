UrduPoint.com
Regional Organizations Should Bolster Security Mechanisms To Fight Terrorism - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:53 PM

Russia calls on regional organizations to strengthen mechanisms of security in order to counter international terrorism and organized crime, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia calls on regional organizations to strengthen mechanisms of security in order to counter international terrorism and organized crime, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We see potential in regional organizations in developing policies and strategies on security creating more effective cooperation mechanism and assistant mechanism in order to fight terrorism and organized crime," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia also said enhancing interaction and coordination between relevant entities of the UN Secretariat and regional organizations can also bring positive results in combating transnational terrorism and organized crime.

"The specialized technical cooperation programs by the Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Office on Drugs and Crime is a very good example of such work," the ambassador pointed out.

On May 7, in an effort to combat international terrorism, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism introduced a new program that would assist in detecting and sharing with member states the travel information of terrorists across the globe to disrupt and prosecute them.

