Regional Security Dominates Pompeo Meeting With India Counterpart - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in Washington to follow up consultations on the sidelines of last week's UN General Assembly session, the Department of State said in a readout.

"They...

discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week," the readout said.

A meeting of top diplomats from the United States, India, Japan and Australia last week marked the first ministerial-level session of an informal security group known as the Quad.

Pompeo and Jaishankar also discussed the US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir and global issues of concern, the readout said.