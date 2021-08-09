Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional African body IGAD called Monday on rival military factions of South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar's movement to open the path for dialogue after deadly fighting at the weekend.

At least 30 people were reported dead in the clashes that broke out on Saturday, just days after Machar's foes in his SPLA-I0 said they had ousted him as party leader and head of its armed forces.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) called the emergency meeting of its foreign ministers, saying the current political situation in the young nation required "the urgent attention of the council".

IGAD executive secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said on Twitter he had called on the warring factions to settle their differences peacefully.

"I called on SPLM/SPLA-IO leaders to open the avenues of dialogue to settle differences in a peaceful manner so as to safeguard the implementation of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict," he said, referring to Machar's umbrella Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition.