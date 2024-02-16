Open Menu

Registered Foreign Trade Companies In Xizang Exceed 1,000

Published February 16, 2024

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The number of registered foreign trade companies in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region reached 1,045 in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 26.51 percent, according to the latest data from Lhasa customs.

In 2023, the total import and export of goods in Xizang surpassed 10 billion Yuan (about 1.

41 billion U.S. Dollars). The region exported goods such as local tea, milk, honey and mushrooms to various countries including India, Singapore, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The customs authorities have continued to optimize the business environment and improved cross-border trade facilitation, which has boosted the confidence of foreign trade enterprises, according to Lhasa customs.

