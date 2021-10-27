(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Registration of a children's vaccine against coronavirus infection is expected soon, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

"Experts are now working: a pharmacological examination is under way. I hope that soon there will be a positive decision on registration," Gintsburg said.