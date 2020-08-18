Registration of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Suspended at Any Stage - Researcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The civil circulation of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology will run under strict supervision, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the vaccine's registration may be suspended if adverse reactions are detected.

"The civil circulation of the vaccine will be carried out under strict control, and this temporary registration can be suspended at any time," Logunov said.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and supported by the Defense Ministry and the Direct Investment Fund. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the vaccine was registered upon the condition of conducting post-registration studies.

On Sunday, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya institute, told Sputnik that such studies were expected to begin in up to 10 days, with several tens of thousands of people taking part. Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia will begin in about a month after the required amount of the vaccine is produced, the director noted.

Though some western countries have expressed reservations about the vaccine, as it has yet to pass the required Phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V has undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.