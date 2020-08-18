UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Suspended At Any Stage - Researcher

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Registration of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Suspended at Any Stage - Researcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The civil circulation of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology will run under strict supervision, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the vaccine's registration may be suspended if adverse reactions are detected.

"The civil circulation of the vaccine will be carried out under strict control, and this temporary registration can be suspended at any time," Logunov said.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and supported by the Defense Ministry and the Direct Investment Fund. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the vaccine was registered upon the condition of conducting post-registration studies.

On Sunday, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya institute, told Sputnik that such studies were expected to begin in up to 10 days, with several tens of thousands of people taking part. Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia will begin in about a month after the required amount of the vaccine is produced, the director noted.

Though some western countries have expressed reservations about the vaccine, as it has yet to pass the required Phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V has undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Related Topics

World Russia Immunity May August Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

3 minutes ago

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

12 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

27 minutes ago

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

57 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.